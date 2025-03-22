Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hypera had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $258.56 million during the quarter.
Hypera Price Performance
HYPMY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Hypera has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Hypera
