iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $688,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 169.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,835.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

