InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.64. 2,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF ( NYSEARCA:ICAP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.94% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

