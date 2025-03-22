InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.64. 2,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03.
InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile
The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.
