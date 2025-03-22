Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $10,954,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

