Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,859,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,384,268.88. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 2.3 %

FLWS opened at $5.80 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 7th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

