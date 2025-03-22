Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Buys 29,418 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 29,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$10,384.55 ($6,531.17).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, John Abernethy purchased 20,582 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,430.10 ($4,673.02).

On Friday, February 28th, John Abernethy acquired 68,103 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$26,219.66 ($16,490.35).

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Abernethy bought 14,500 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,524.50 ($3,474.53).

On Thursday, January 30th, John Abernethy purchased 21,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$7,896.00 ($4,966.04).

On Friday, January 24th, John Abernethy acquired 9,393 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,306.34 ($2,079.46).

On Tuesday, January 28th, John Abernethy bought 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($11,069.18).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.