Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Buys $13,990.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,813.56. The trade was a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Eric Palomaki acquired 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,010.00.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

