Insider Buying: HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Insider Acquires $19,822.89 in Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) insider Christine Chang purchased 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $19,822.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,052 shares in the company, valued at $433,389.48. This trade represents a 4.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.61.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HF Foods Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.