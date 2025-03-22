Insider Buying: HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Insider Acquires $19,822.89 in Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) insider Christine Chang purchased 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $19,822.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,052 shares in the company, valued at $433,389.48. This trade represents a 4.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.