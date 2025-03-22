Insider Buying: Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Harden bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($23,584.91).

Many Peaks Minerals Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Many Peaks Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Many Peaks Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.