Insider Buying: Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Harden bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($23,584.91).
Many Peaks Minerals Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Many Peaks Minerals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a support level?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Many Peaks Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Many Peaks Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.