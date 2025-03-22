Insider Buying: Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Purchases 13,700 Shares of Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.00 ($18,869.81).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramelius Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. Ramelius Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

