Insider Buying: Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Director Buys C$32,010.00 in Stock

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Mast Mast acquired 194,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.
Scottie Resources Stock Down 6.7 %
ROT opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. Scottie Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Scottie Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Scottie Resources
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Scottie Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottie Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.