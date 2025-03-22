Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Purchases 56,277 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,858,418 shares in the company, valued at $206,178,452.14. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 569,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 544,633 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

