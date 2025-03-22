Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

