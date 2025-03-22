Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £33,293.76 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.06), for a total value of £33,293.76 ($42,987.42).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 245 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.30. The company has a market cap of £616.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.73).

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.42) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

