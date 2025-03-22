Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 13,343 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ranger Energy Services Price Performance
RNGR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
