Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 13,343 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RNGR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

