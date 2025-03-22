Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $458,251.52 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $38.11 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
