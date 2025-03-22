Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CTO Sells 307 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 307 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $42,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,453.78. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
