Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CTO Sells 307 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 307 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $42,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,453.78. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after acquiring an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $53,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.