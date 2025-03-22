Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells 10,382 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,001,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 471,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,218,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

