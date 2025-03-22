Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $1,444,312.50 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,742,347.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50.

On Tuesday, February 18th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50.

On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90.

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $6,798,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insmed by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

