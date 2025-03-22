Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $117,720.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,720. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,407,282.52.

On Monday, February 24th, Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intapp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

