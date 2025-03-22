Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 116,647 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after buying an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 575,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 941,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 215.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

