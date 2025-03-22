Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 463,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $64.15 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

