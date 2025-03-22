Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.7 %

ALRM opened at $56.54 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.