Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $939.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $933.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $882.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $993.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

