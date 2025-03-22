Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

