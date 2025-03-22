Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 78 shares traded.

Integrated Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Integrated Diagnostics

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

