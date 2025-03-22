Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after buying an additional 999,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,196,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,171,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,261,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,293,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,402,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SHW opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.97 and a 200 day moving average of $364.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
