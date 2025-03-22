Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $11.07 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 137,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

