Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 69,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

