Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $158.10 and a one year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

