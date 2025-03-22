Intellus Advisors LLC Takes $24.63 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 866,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 4.3% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,557 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,315,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,052,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,337,000 after buying an additional 103,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,456,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

