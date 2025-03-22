Intellus Advisors LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 126,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

