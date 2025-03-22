InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $152,656.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $217.35 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

