Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on March 28th

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS SATO traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 16,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,011. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

