Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 457.3% increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BATS:IMFL traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 36,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

