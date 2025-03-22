Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (GTOS) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:GTOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:GTOS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares.
About Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
