Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (GTOS) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:GTOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GTOS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares.

About Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF

Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc It invests in fixed income markets. It invests directly and through derivatives in investment grade fixed income securities with maturities between one and three years.

