Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $24.27.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
