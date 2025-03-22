Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSHD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,540. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

