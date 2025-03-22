iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 616,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.