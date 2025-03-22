iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 616,225 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.