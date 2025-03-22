iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 6,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.90% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

