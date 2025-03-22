iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

