iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 728,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

