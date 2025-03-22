iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $57.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

