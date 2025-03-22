iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.11. 3,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIF. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

