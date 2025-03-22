iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 4,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

