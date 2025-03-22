iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

