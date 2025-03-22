iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,860,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

