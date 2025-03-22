iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 94,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

