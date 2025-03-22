iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

