iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

